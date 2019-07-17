Madison will be Bonnybridge gala’s next queen

Looking forward to another fantastic Bonnybridge Gala Day are all the village’s residents.

The popular event takes place on Saturday, August 3 withe the parade leaving Duncan Stewart Park around 11.30am to make its way to the memorial park for the crowning ceremony at around 12.15pm.

Youngsters in the retinue are already being put through their paces for the big day, as well as being fitted for their costumes.

This year’s Queen elect is St Joseph’s Primary pupil Madison McCormack, who has Leigha Barbour as her Maid of Honour and Sara Haldane as Lady in Waiting.

For the first time there will be a female Herald with Eryn Jack taking on this role.

Others in the retinue are: Courtier – Ethan Gray; Page Boy – Alistair Turpie; Queen’s Guard – Matthew Dempster, Xander Noble, Riley Edwards, Johnny Carey; Flower Girls – Isabella Gallagher, Leia McFeat, Lauryn Watson, Lucie Gillion; Queen Fairy – Ciara Watson; Fairies – Isabella O’Hara, Sophie McQuillan, Jaymee-Leigh McGuckin, Flora Wallace, Lily Skye MacDonald, Leona Jeffrey.

Also taking part in the crowning ceremony will be Dowager Queen from 2018 Stephanie Cameron, Dowager Lady in Waiting Sophie Haldane and Dowager Maid of Honour Jaye Lehardy.

After the crowing, there will be lots of activites including inflatables, climbing wall, pony rides and soft play. The final of a talent contest will also take place, as well as Provost William Buchanan’s ‘Welly Wanging’ competition .