Linda Davidson, from Maddiston, retired from her post as crew commander at Linlithgow Fire Station and said farewell to her Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) colleagues.

A special presentation took place at Bo’ness Fire Station, where her contributions to the service and her role as one of the first female firefighters in Lothian and

Borders was celebrated.

Linlithgow Fire Station crew commander Linda Davidson has called time on her career with SFRS (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Linda decided to apply for the fire service by chance – spotting an advertisement for on call firefighters at Linlithgow Fire Station while working in a supermarket. Having

just recently moved to the local area, Linda decided to give back to her newly adopted community and saw an excellent opportunity to get involved.

The supermarket’s support allowed her to take on the role and respond to calls while still working her regular job, marking the beginning of a fulfilling career.

Linda said: "When I joined the service, there were challenges I faced which were new to me and to the fire service. That didn’t put me off carving a career for myself.

"Being a firefighter has given me some of the best memories I’ll ever have, and being one of the first women in Lothian and Borders and the first at Linlithgow station is

something I am very proud of.

"I’ve worked with some great firefighters over the years, between Linlithgow and Bo’ness station. Some of us served on the same crew for 27 years, and we had a strong bond.”

She is now going to use her retirement to travel more with her husband Patrick, and plans to stay healthy and active in her free time.

Area Commander William Pollard, SFRS local senior officer for Falkirk and West Lothian, said: “Linda’s dedication to supporting the local and wider community over 27 years is an amazing commitment.