Maddiston ultra runner's West Highland Way and 10k efforts raise £4200 for hospice

Ultra runner Aurel Lewis, from Maddiston, donned her running shoes in aid of Strathcarron Hospice once again on Sunday when she took part in the facility’s virtual 10k event.

Her efforts secured more than £1200 to add to the £3000 she had already collected after running the West Highland Way in under 30 hours in September.

The 40-year-old said: “I met with the staff at Strathcarron Hospice on Saturday with a final total of £4246 and it was a lovely way to end the journey.”

To make Aurel’s achievements even more impressive, she completed both the WHW and Strathcarron 10k after sustaining a knee injury during a demanding training schedule in the lead-up to her initial September 3 fundraiser.

The physiotherapy clinic receptionist turned 40 earlier this year on the same day the Fankerton palliative care facility celebrated four decades of service (April 21).

Given that coincidence, Aurel felt it was only fitting she took on a daring challenge in aid of the hospice, which relies on donations to continue caring for those living with, and dying from, a terminal illness.

Aurel’s initial ambition of completing the WHW within 25 hours was scuppered when she sustained an injury prior to the fundraiser.

An “overloaded” knee tendon wasn’t enough to dampen her spirit, though.

She said: “In the run-up, a few people got in touch with me and talked about Strathcarron’s support.

“That really went through my head a lot.”

