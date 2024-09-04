Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community’s concern over traffic lights on a busy road has seen Falkirk Council remove them.

The lights which were installed two years ago but never switched on in Main Road, Maddiston, were moved within days of the issue being highlighted by the Falkirk Herald.

Mum Dawn Craig urged the council to remove them after her nine-year-old daughter was involved in an incident with a car at the crossing point, but luckily only received minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn, 36, said: “Those lights were installed two years ago at a blind bend and never turned on – just covered over. The amount of kids that cross there thinking it is safe to do so is actually quite scary.

The traffic lights in Main Street Maddiston have been removed. Pic: Michael Gillen

"My daughter got off with her right side all scraped and bashed and no broken bones. She was one lucky girl. Next time a child won't be so lucky."

Faith, a P5 pupil at Maddiston Primary School, has been left badly shaken by the incident with her mum saying even walking through a car park is an ordeal for her daughter.

But hours after her plea was published, a sign was placed on the street saying the crossing was not in use and earlier this week the lights were removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lights were installed by housing developer Miller Homes and due to an issue with a retaining wall were never switched on.

Faith Craig, 9, has been left traumatised after the incident. Pic: Michael Gillen

They are now to be moved from their current location in Station Brae, near Kenny Drive, further southwards on Main Road to the base of the hill to allow for significantly improved visibility for pedestrians and motorists.

Braes councillors had been raising the issue on behalf of their constituents and have been told they should be in their new location by next Spring.

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown said she understood the community’s frustration and would continue to have the issue to resolved as a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, a council spokesperson said: “The lining, tactile paving and signal poles are to be removed in the very near future from their current location.

“We are working to resolve these issues and ensure the safe and effective relocation of the crossing.”