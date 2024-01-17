Maddiston residents get the green light to relocate traffic lights due to safety concerns

Falkirk Council has listened to the fears and concerns of Maddiston residents and agreed to relocate a set of traffic lights in the village to improve safety.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The issue was raised by local Councillor Clare Mackie-Brown on behalf of her constituents and now the redundant lights are to be moved to a location where they can better protect the public.

In a Facebook post she stated: “I am delighted that, following complaints from constituent complaints and the safety issues being highlighted, Falkirk Council has confirmed the traffic lights currently not in use in Maddiston are to be relocated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lights are being transferred from their current location in Station Brae, near Kenny Drive, further southwards on Main Road to the base of the hill to allow for significantly improved visibility.