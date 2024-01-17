Maddiston residents get the green light to relocate traffic lights due to safety concerns
The issue was raised by local Councillor Clare Mackie-Brown on behalf of her constituents and now the redundant lights are to be moved to a location where they can better protect the public.
In a Facebook post she stated: “I am delighted that, following complaints from constituent complaints and the safety issues being highlighted, Falkirk Council has confirmed the traffic lights currently not in use in Maddiston are to be relocated.”
The lights are being transferred from their current location in Station Brae, near Kenny Drive, further southwards on Main Road to the base of the hill to allow for significantly improved visibility.
The works package for the transfer includes a path upgrade to the west footpath to increase its width and flood mitigation work is also being looked at.