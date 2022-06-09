Maddiston pupils' green fingers on show with gardening project

Lynne, development sales manager for Miller Homes, visited the P5/6 pupils to see how their bulbs have grown. Pic: Jeff Holmes.

Pupils in the school’s primary 5/6 class planted bulbs in February, which they received in a donation from Miller Homes along with gardening equipment.

The children have been caring for them and watching them grow since.

With blooms beginning to appear, Miller Homes’ development sales manager Lynne, went along to the school to see the gardening project so far in the run up to National Children’s Gardening Week, which ran from May 28 to June 5.

Claire McGlynn, headteacher, said: “We’re so pleased with the pupils’ gardening project and want to thank Miller Homes again for their generous donation of gardening tools and bulbs.

"Planting the bulbs and watching them grow has been a fantastic opportunity for the P5/6 class to learn about the life cycle of plants, and they've really enjoyed watching them flourish and seeing the first shoots appear.”

Lynsey Brown, regional sales director with the housebuilder, added: “We’re thrilled to have been able to help Maddiston Primary School with this gardening project and are delighted that the kids are enjoying watching the bulbs grow.

"Getting to know the local community near our Station Brae development is important to us, so we were delighted to be able to visit the school and see how the gardening project is coming along.