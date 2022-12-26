Maddiston Primary youngsters enjoy their Christmas party
Youngsters at Maddiston Primary School had lots of fun in the run up to Christmas.
And among the many activities was a round of Christmas parties. Primary two pupils are seen here having a great time in the school hall dancing and playing games, including the great favourite, pass the parcel.
It certainly took us back as we watched the youngsters wait for the music to stop to see who would win the prize.
Looks like they all had a fun afternoon.
