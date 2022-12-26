News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Maddiston Primary youngsters enjoy their Christmas party

Youngsters at Maddiston Primary School had lots of fun in the run up to Christmas.

By Jill Buchanan
5 minutes ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 2:00pm

And among the many activities was a round of Christmas parties. Primary two pupils are seen here having a great time in the school hall dancing and playing games, including the great favourite, pass the parcel.

It certainly took us back as we watched the youngsters wait for the music to stop to see who would win the prize.

Looks like they all had a fun afternoon.

1. Maddiston Primary P2 party

Everyone in Primary two is ready to have lots of fun.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Maddiston Primary P2 party

Girls just want to have fun

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Maddiston Primary P2 party

And boys too are ready to party

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Maddiston Primary P2 party

Lots of fun for these youngsters

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5