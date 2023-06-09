Maddiston Primary Timezone playground gets a makeover thanks to granny Mary McLauchlan

Mary McLauchlan was shocked to see the lack of play facilities for young pupils in the Timezone, Maddiston Primary School’s support for learning unit. Determined to do something about it, she had plans drawn up for a play area filled with specialist equipment, completed detailed forms to apply for a £110,000 grant from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices Fund and then set about ensuring the project gained enough local support to receive the funding.

The school recently held a launch day to allow parents and the community to see what the money had been used for – and why Mary’s efforts had been so worthwhile.

The former learning disability nurse had discovered how little outdoor play equipment the Timezone pupils could use when she went to pick up her grandson Ryan McLauchlan, who is a P6 pupil in the unit.

Grandmother Mary McLauchlan who was instrumental in getting the Timezone play area funded and installed

Mary, 63, said: “My daughter-in-law Cheryl rang me from work to ask if I could pick up Ryan as he had a meltdown at school. When I arrived he was outside and just trudging about in mud as there was no proper play area. Another grandson, who is also ten, also has additional needs and is in the Thistle Annexe at Kinnaird Primary so I know how important it is to support these youngsters.

"I saw online about the Falkirk Council Community Choices fund for worthwhile causes and thought this definitely fitted the category. I approached Vicki Wright, who was the depute head responsible for the Timezone and she was delighted with the idea. It just took off from there.”

Mary, who used to live in Shieldhill but now lives in Stenhousemur, said when she received the form to apply for the grant she asked her brother, George Boag, who is a surveyor to give her a hand with all the technical information needed. They had to get quotes from three different providers but eventually went with Kompan as they were able to provide everything that they wanted in the play area.

Once the voting opened, came the arduous task of going round the Upper Braes ward, knocking on doors with leaflets to ensure that enough people voted for the project which was being lodged in the name of Maddiston Primary School Parents Association.

Pupils at Maddiston Primary School's Timezone enjoying the new playground

"People were so kind,” said Mary, “we only had one minor incident when my husband John had his finger nipped by a Jack Russell as he put a leaflet through a door. But he kept going with his distributing.

"The reaction we had from the community as we explained what we wanted to use the money for was amazing. I remember going along to the ladies group in Whitecross and the younger members were really enthusiastic about helping the older members cast their votes. Then the Evangelical church in Maddiston encouraged people to vote when they attended their weekly coffee morning. The whole community got behind what we were doing which was amazing.

"Everyone involved with the school, particularly the parents association, were also very supportive throughout the whole process. It was a real team effort.”

Then in the spring of last year came the news that they had all been hoping for and Maddiston Timezone was one of the lucky recipients of a share in £1.2 million of funding.

The new playground is inclusive for all pupils

Almost 16,000 eligible votes were cast in favour of the projects that residents felt best reflected the needs of their local community, which helped ensure 19 out of the 27 bids secured funding - ranging from £25,000 to £190,000 - to build something new, improve an asset, or purchase equipment.

Then came the work to have the area transformed and the new equipment installed ahead of the launch day which Mary said was “very emotional”.

She added: “When the teachers said that some of the pupils never used to go outside but now were able to use the play equipment and learn at the same time, all the effort was worthwhile.”

The Timezone also has one of the first climbing frames in the UK which can be used by children in wheelchairs. There is also a wheelchair accessible trampoline, swings for different abilities, a chalkboard, an outdoor theatre workshop and the whole area has a safe surface.

Enjoying the new playground swings

Maddiston head teacher Claire McGlynn said: “We are delighted to launch the brand new accessible playground in Maddiston Timezone playground. The idea to apply to the Community Choices Fund in order to improve the playground facilities, came from one of our grandparents, Mary McLauchlan, who has worked tirelessly to see the project through to the end.

“The impact of the playground can already be seen; in the enjoyment, confidence and mobility development of the children. The launch day provided a chance for our parents and community to see the impact of this resource and the opportunities it brings to our children.”

Mary McLauchlan with her brother George Boag who project-managed the new playground construction