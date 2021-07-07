Maddiston man on ‘leader of tomorrow’ programme in television industry

Cory Townsend is one of three people in Scotland in a list of 19 individuals named by the skills body ScreenSkills on the programme.

They will be championed in a comprehensive programme of mentoring, masterclasses, bespoke training and paid on-the-job training over the next three years. It is targeted at crew working in high-end television – prime-time dramas and comedies and large-scale documentaries costing more than £1 million an hour to make.

Cory is originally from Cheshire but moved to Scotland five years ago and is now based in Maddiston.

Cory Townsend with Rachel Erskine and Jamie Lee Aird, also from Scotland, who are all on the three year development programme

He started out as a runner on commercials and feature films and has more recently been working as an assistant location manager on HETV programmes, such as Trying as well as assisting the actor, Brian Cox.

He is looking to step up to supervising location manager with the help of the Leaders of Tomorrow programme.

Cory said: “I look forward to continuing to progress within the industry, and with ScreenSkills’ support - not least the training, funding and networking opportunities as part of the Leaders of Tomorrow programme.

“I feel better equipped to move forward than ever. It’s great to see the industry supporting people who are already someway into their journey, as well as new entrants.”

Kaye Elliott, ScreenSkills director of high-end television, said the project would provide first class support.

She added: “We know it is key that industry not only invests in bringing new people in, but also provides effective support to move people up into leadership and management roles.

“This comprehensive and inclusive programme has been designed to give mid-career professionals who are already rated by their peers the tools to progress into leadership roles and to ensure we have a vibrant and robust industry now and in the future.”

Christine Healy, who chairs the ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Council added: “Given the turbulence of the last year for freelancers, it is more important than ever that we put in place effective support to nurture and retain talent for the industry.”

