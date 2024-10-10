Blue Watch firefighters hosted a coffee morning for MacMillan Cancer at Falkirk Fire Station at the end of September. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Blue Watch firefighters hosted a coffee morning for MacMillan Cancer at Falkirk Fire Station at the end of September. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Blue Watch firefighters hosted a coffee morning for MacMillan Cancer at Falkirk Fire Station at the end of September. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

MacMillan Coffee Morning: Firefighters invite community for a cuppa for a good cause

By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Oct 2024, 07:11 BST
Falkirk firefighters hosted a coffee morning in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support recently as part of an initiative to help protect and improve colleagues’ safety.

The fundraiser took place at Falkirk Fire Station in Westfield at the end of last month.

It was part of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s DECON campaign.

The Fire Brigade Union and MacMillan have been working together to raise awareness of cancer and to prevent and protect firefighters against work related illness, as they are three to four times more likely to get a work related cancer than those in other professions.

Organisers said the event was well attended, thanking those who came along, and that over £200 was raised for the charity.

Andy McCulloch welcomed those attending.

1. 27-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Fire Station. Blue Watch Firefighters hosting a coffee morning for MacMillan Cancer. Andy McCulloch wlcomes those attending.

Andy McCulloch welcomed those attending. Photo: Michael Gillen

The coffee morning was part the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s DECON campaign.

2. 27-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Fire Station. Blue Watch Firefighters hosting a coffee morning for MacMillan Cancer.

The coffee morning was part the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s DECON campaign. Photo: Michael Gillen

It was a chance to have a cuppa and a cake and speak with the local firefighters.

3. 27-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Fire Station. Blue Watch Firefighters hosting a coffee morning for MacMillan Cancer.

It was a chance to have a cuppa and a cake and speak with the local firefighters. Photo: Michael Gillen

This youngster looks happy with her biscuit.

4. 27-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Fire Station. Blue Watch Firefighters hosting a coffee morning for MacMillan Cancer.

This youngster looks happy with her biscuit. Photo: Michael Gillen

