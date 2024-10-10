MacMillan Coffee Morning: Firefighters invite community for a cuppa for a good cause

The fundraiser took place at Falkirk Fire Station in Westfield at the end of last month.

It was part of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s DECON campaign.

The Fire Brigade Union and MacMillan have been working together to raise awareness of cancer and to prevent and protect firefighters against work related illness, as they are three to four times more likely to get a work related cancer than those in other professions.

Organisers said the event was well attended, thanking those who came along, and that over £200 was raised for the charity.

Andy McCulloch welcomed those attending.

The coffee morning was part the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's DECON campaign.

It was a chance to have a cuppa and a cake and speak with the local firefighters.