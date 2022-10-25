Suzanne Nimmo decided to have her hair cut off with all sponsorship raised going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Her initial target was £500 but since Saturday’s meeting with the clippers she has already seen that grow to £2020 with more money coming in all the time.

Suzanne, 52, has been a nurse for 30 years and for almost half that time she was a Macmillan palliative care nurse in Stirling.

Suzanne Nimmo with husband Alasdair, friend Anne Lake, mum June Smith, hairdresser Scott Penn, friend Lise Burnie and colleague Evelyn Paterson

She said: “It's a privilege to work for such an amazing charity and to help support individuals and their families living and dying with cancer.”

Growing up in Carronshore, she attended Larbert High School before begin her nursing training, initially working in Stirling Royal but also on the wards at Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary, and latterly at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. “It’s something that I always wanted to do: care and help look after people,” she added.

She is now a professional development and knowledge lead with Macmillan Cancer Support, delivering online education across the UK.

Sadly, like so many people Suzanne, who lives in Newcarron with husband Alasdair, has experienced cancer first hand – her mother-in-law Jetta was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago and died five years later. “During this time she was very well supported by Macmillan Nurses in the hospital and community,” she said, “and my brother-in-law Andy has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but thankfully this is at an early stage.”

Suzanne Nimmo preparing to Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support

Suzanne added she wanted to give something back to the wonderful charity she works for and to raise awareness of all the work they do.

She asked her hairdresser Scott Penn, who has a salon in Carronshore, to do the honours and at the weekend with family, friends and colleagues looking on she had her blonde hair shaved off.

"I must admit that it’s been quite liberating and I’ve been humbled by everyone’s kind comments, as well as their generosity. Macmillan Cancer Support is a charity that is close to so many people’s hearts and has provided support when we’ve all needed it most and I’m delighted to have been able to do a little to help.”

Scott Penn begins the task of shaving off Suzanne Nimmo's hair