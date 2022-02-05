M80 partially closed as man and woman rushed to hospital after serious road crash

The serious crash was reported by Traffic Scotland at 2pm on the M80 at Haggs near Bonnybridge.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.30 pm on Saturday, 5 February, 2022, police were called to a single vehicle road crash northbound on the M80, between J6a and J7, Haggs.

"The male driver of the car and his female passenger have been taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. No details on injuries.

"The road remains closed in both directions to allow officers to carry out enquiries."

Both the M80 Northbound from Junction 5 (Cumbernauld)and Southbound from Junction 7 (Haggs) are currently closed due to the serious crash.

A Road Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It [the road] will remain closed for a number of hours to allow investigation work to be completed.”

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

A number of police vehicles at a serious crash on the M80 at Haggs in Falkirk on Saturday (Photo: Road Policing Scotland).

Traffic Scotland has said that motorists can expect long delays lasting over an hour as a result of the incident.However, it is understood that the southbound carriageway maybe opened partially, if not in full, shortly.

