Lunch date with The King: Falkirk volunteer rubs shoulders with royalty at garden party
Cilla Graudus, a panel member who sits on children’s hearings, was invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of her services to infants, children and young people.
She said: “I can’t tell you how pleased and honoured I felt at being nominated to attend this year’s Royal Garden Party. For me, it is an acknowledgment and recognition for serving many years as a panel member in Falkirk and one I greatly appreciate.
“CHS regularly thank panelmMembers for the work they do for children, young people and families but to be nominated for this event makes me feel so proud and much appreciated.”
Thirty-eight current and former volunteers in Scotland’s unique Children’s Hearings System were invited to the garden party.
The volunteers included panel members, who make decisions at children’s hearings, and members of area support teams, which include roles such as panel practice advisers, who support panel members.
Children’s hearings are legal meetings set up because there are concerns about the wellbeing or care of an infant, child or young person. Three panel members sit at each hearing, where decisions are made in the best interests of the child.
There are more than 2000 volunteer panel members who sit on more than 20,000 hearings across Scotland each year.
Lynne Harrison, director of tribunal delivery at CHS, said: ‘I’m so pleased to see our volunteers celebrated and recognised today. Children’s hearings take place every
day across Scotland, and our panel members make difficult and important decisions in the best interests of infants, children and young people.
“In every part of Scotland we have strong communities of volunteers supporting each other to bring about positive outcomes for children and families, and it’s been joyful for us to come together today and see that dedication honoured.”
CHS is always keen to hear from people interested in volunteering as panel members and in various support roles.
Visit the CHS website for more information.
