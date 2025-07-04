Lunch date with The King: Falkirk volunteer rubs shoulders with royalty at garden party

A volunteer for the Children’s Hearings System (CHS) in Falkirk was honoured to be a guest of the King and Queen at the Royal Garden Party in Edinburgh this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cilla Graudus, a panel member who sits on children’s hearings, was invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of her services to infants, children and young people.

She said: “I can’t tell you how pleased and honoured I felt at being nominated to attend this year’s Royal Garden Party. For me, it is an acknowledgment and recognition for serving many years as a panel member in Falkirk and one I greatly appreciate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CHS regularly thank panelmMembers for the work they do for children, young people and families but to be nominated for this event makes me feel so proud and much appreciated.”

Cilla Graudus joins her colleagues at the royal engagement in Edinburgh (Picture: Submitted)

Thirty-eight current and former volunteers in Scotland’s unique Children’s Hearings System were invited to the garden party.

The volunteers included panel members, who make decisions at children’s hearings, and members of area support teams, which include roles such as panel practice advisers, who support panel members.

Children’s hearings are legal meetings set up because there are concerns about the wellbeing or care of an infant, child or young person. Three panel members sit at each hearing, where decisions are made in the best interests of the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are more than 2000 volunteer panel members who sit on more than 20,000 hearings across Scotland each year.

Cilla Graudus joins her colleagues at the royal engagement in Edinburgh (Picture: Submitted)

Lynne Harrison, director of tribunal delivery at CHS, said: ‘I’m so pleased to see our volunteers celebrated and recognised today. Children’s hearings take place every

day across Scotland, and our panel members make difficult and important decisions in the best interests of infants, children and young people.

“In every part of Scotland we have strong communities of volunteers supporting each other to bring about positive outcomes for children and families, and it’s been joyful for us to come together today and see that dedication honoured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHS is always keen to hear from people interested in volunteering as panel members and in various support roles.

Visit the CHS website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.