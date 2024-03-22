Luke's story will help take rec centre fight to Buckingham Palace
Luke Paterson, his mum Vicki and gran Ann were among hundreds who attended the peaceful protest on Saturday, March 9.
The five-year-old, who met the King during his visit to Bo’ness last July, already has an in at the Palace.
Ahead of that royal visit, he sent the monarch a letter congratulating him on his coronation and on Luke’s fifth birthday, July 15 last year, he received a letter in return from Buckingham Palace!
Luke has always loved the King and has penned ten stories, featuring his adventures in Bo’ness with the royal family’s figurehead.
Now his mum Vicki is planning to send them all to the Palace for the King to enjoy – including the story about the town’s rec centre.
She said: “He’s always loved King Charles, even before he met him at Kinneil last year when he rubbed his head and said hello.
“Luke’s got a great imagination and wrote his first story about the King when he was at Kinneil Nursery. He’s now in P1 at Kinneil Primary and he’s still writing them!
“He’s not very keen on big groups but he was determined to attend the protest; he got himself prepared by walking around the house with the sign he made for days before hand – shouting Save the Reccy!
“I’m getting all his stories together and we’re going to send them to King Charles; wouldn’t it be amazing if he was able to get the council to change its mind? We’re very proud of Luke in any case.”