Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today (Saturday) at noon, Lucy Murphy will take her place in the Ferry Fair history books.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the 11-year-old P6 pupil at South Queensferry Primary School will be crowned the 2024 Fair Queen on the High Street stage by Gracious Lady Margaret Ravie.

While the shy youngster is a little nervous about her starring role, she’s also really excited to take centre stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she’ll have plenty of support as her big sister Rosie (12), who is a P7 pupil at the same school, will be on the stage too – as a bouquet girl.

Ferry Fair Queen-elect Lucy Murphy. (Pic: Alistair Pryde)

Cheering her on from the sidelines will be proud mum and dad Karen and Matthew, wee sister Daisy (7), her granny and grandad Andrea and Walter McCrindle and Matthew’s mum Brenda (grandma) who is travelling up from Wigan for the event.

Due to health reasons, Granpa Dave is staying at home but will be champing at the bit to see the videos!

Lucy was picked out of the hat as queen-elect in April and it’s been a whirlwind for the Murphy clan ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen said: “She was in PE class when the acting head teacher announced her name.

“When she put her name in we were joking that she might end up as queen; she came running in the front door that night and said: Guess what? I’m Queen!

“We couldn’t believe it but we were as excited for her as she was! The girls have all been posy girls before so they’ve had a wee taste of the Fair but we never dreamed she’d be lucky enough to be chosen as Queen.

“It’s nice that Rosie will be on the stage with her too as she’ll be able to give her some moral support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lucy was a posy girl during the Covid years too so she didn’t get the full experience – she certainly will this time!”

One of Karen’s first duties was to find a gown for the big day; Lucy ordered a number of dresses from JJ’s House online and fell in love with one of them so it was an easy task.

As for dad Matthew, it’s been a bit more of a job – he's been busy for weeks, with the help of family and friends, preparing Lucy’s arch, which has a Taylor Swift theme.

Karen said: “He was getting it all sorted on Thursday night but the forecast was for wind so we were hoping for the best!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy is no stranger to taking centre stage, thanks to her many years with the Central Scotland School of ballet where she takes ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, ACRO and cheer.

She has also been a member of the 21st Craigalmond Scout group for years, first as a cub and now as a scout.

As for the big day, Lucy is most excited about her role in the procession.

Karen added: “She’s really looking foward to getting picked up in the car and touring round the town as part of the procession. She loves the bands every year and can’t wait to wave to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to see her being crowned; I think her dad and I might be a wee bit emotional at that point!”

The tour of the Burgh kicks off at Queensferry High School at 10.30am, followed by the main procession to the High Street at 11.15am.

Fair Queen-elect Lucy Murphy will be crowned at noon by Gracious Lady Margaret Ravie.

Velour Amour will provide entertainment from 2pm with the Close of the Fair being signalled at 4pm by the two bands taking part this year, South Queensferry Pipes and Drums and Glencourse Pipe Band.