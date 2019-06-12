Lucky lotto winner of £10,000 per month for life could be from Falkirk

The National Lottery has announced a ticket holder from the Stirlingshire area has won a cool £10,000 per month for the next 30 years.

After matching five main numbers and the Life Ball in the Set For Life draw on June 6, the lucky player – who has not been identified – stated they are now planning to pay off the mortgage, go on holiday and buy treats for their family.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to this lucky player for winning this amazing prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks they can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for 30 years.”

Set For Life is a new draw-based game from The National Lottery where you pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one Life Ball from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year.