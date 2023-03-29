Lucky 13: Silent film festival a roaring success as Bo'ness Hippodrome is packed out

The 2023 Hippfest ran from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, March 26 at the historic Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness, screening 35 silent shorts and feature films and

hosting talks, tours, and events.

Audiences travelled from around the world to attend this year’s HippFest, with more tuning in online – from Bristol to Burntisland, and Guildford to Glasgow. The

The Hippodrome was packed with appreciative audiences during this year's HippFest

Festival issued over 2300 tickets, up nearly 30 per cent compared to 2022’s even and accumulated over 1200 views of its online ‘HippFest at Home’ programme.

Alison Strauss, Falkirk Council arts development officer and HippFest director, said: "HippFest 2023 was marvellous – from the extraordinarily talented musicians

playing for brilliant films, to the warm and enthusiastic audiences of all ages.

"I love there is a growing and adventurous community of silent film fans who come to Bo’ness from all corners and who tune in from around the world. Every year we

are rewarded with a mix of returning crowds and first timers who embrace the programme and the HippFest experience, and this year their appetite for extraordinary

cinema has surpassed itself.

"It is uplifting to know that the audience levels have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels and gives us hope for the future of our cinema and cinemas everywhere.”

HippFest audiences also purchased 42 Pay-it-Forward Tickets. The scheme was taken up by the Friends of Scottish Settlers, a Falkirk-based charity that welcomes

people who are new to the Falkirk area, including refugees and asylum seekers. While audiences at the screening of Ukrainian film In Spring also donated generously to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Many Bo’ness businesses entered the festival spirit, adorning windows with 1920’s silent screen themed displays, and getting involved with the festival speakeasy evening, bustling HippFest Hub [email protected], and opening might and Friday night galas.

Highlights of the 2023 programme included a centenary screening of Where the North Begins, the debut for canine Hollywood royalty Rin Tin Tin.

This year’s Audience Choice award-winner, Shooting Stars, featured live accompaniment by Stephen Horne on piano, accordion and flute, and the Friday night galal