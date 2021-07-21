Lucinda Strafford has shaken things up on Love Island. Yes, realllllly (Insta: @lucindastrafford)

Lucinda Strafford has caused a stir in the Love Island villa – yes realllyyyyy.

She sent Brad’s head spinning when she entered the villa, and was recently the centre of a love triangle with Aaron and Danny.

But who is the 21-year-old from Brighton? Here’s all you need to know...

Lucinda and Brad were coupled up on Love Island (ITV)

Lucinda is half Scottish

Lucinda revealed her mum is Scottish when talking about her ‘exotic looks’ on her first day in the villa.

Her mother Nancy is said to be from Alva in Clackmannanshire but now lives down south. The former British Airways senior cabin crew member told the Mirror she holds Love Island parties in the living room when the show is on, with blow up parrots, palm trees and flamingos.

Lucinda’s dad Stephen owns Stafford Self Drive, a car hire company in Brighton, and she has three brothers – Euan, Rory, and Fraser.

Lucinda arrived as a bombshell on Love Island (ITV)

She’s from the same town as Dame Vera Lynn

Despite saying she’s from Brighton, Lucinda revealed in a date with Brad she is actually from a small village called Ditchling, eight miles outside the city.

Nestled in the South Downs National Park, the East Sussex village was also the home of Dame Vera Lynn, the wartime singer.

But Lucinda told Brad: “The place I’m from only has a post office, a little newsagent and a coffee shop...

“You wouldn’t be able to go out, everything is closed by like 5.”

She said she prefers to go into Brighton or London to ‘find love’.

Brad says his scenes with Lucinda were edited out of Love Island

Speaking of Brad McClelland, the dumped islander says the best moments of his relationship with Lucinda were edited out.

He told the Lorraine show: “There definitely was [more to it than people actually saw]. We're in there 24 hours a day, you only get to see like 40 minutes of it. And even in that you might only get to see a few minutes of me and Cind together.

"We just got along so well, everything felt normal, easy-going. I kind of wish there was more time for people to see what we had.”

The 26-year-old labourer – who volunteered to leave when the couple had to choose between them who would be dumped – also said Lucinda is playing a game.

"Seeing her with Aaron doesn’t bother us because she wasn’t interested in him when I was in there,” he told Digital Spy, “She has to couple up with someone. It’s part of the game, and if she’s playing it she’s playing it.”

But he said he would consider rekindling their relationship on the outside if she wanted to.

Does Love Island’s Lucinda have a secret boyfriend?

Rumours have been flying around that Lucinda has a secret Premier League boyfriend waiting for her outside the villa.

She used to date Brighton and Hove Albion player Aaron Connolly, and sleuth Love Island fans believe she still might be.

An unearthed Instagram account of the pair’s luxury home together in Brighton showed a photo of Lucinda there just two weeks before she joined the show.

The account @ourfirsthomeno4 has since been deleted, but it has raised viewers’ suspicions.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun reports Lucinda got back with her ex before going on Love Island, and he is dog sitting their French bulldog while she enjoys the Mallorca sun. There are claims he even dropped her off at the airport.

Lucinda is predicted to become a millionaire after Love Island

It’s predicted the bombshell could make up to £1 million when she leaves Love Island, whether she wins the show or not.

Lucinda’s Instagram followers have rocketed past 300,000 since she entered the villa, so she could make thousands from being an influencer. It’s been estimated she could make £14,000 per sponsored Insta post.

She is likely to become one of this season’s most successful islanders, alongside Brad McClelland and Kaz Kamwi.

Lucinda has her own online fashion boutique

But Lucinda may not need a deal with Pretty Little Thing when she leaves the villa – she's got her own fashion brand.

The Luxe Range sells women’s clothing, accessories and shoes, with dresses on sale from £23.99.

The brand has 35,000 followers on Instagram and Lucinda herself models many of the items.

Lucinda was an air stewardess for British Airways

Before Love Island, Lucinda worked as a stewardess for British Airways.

She said: “I flew Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw. They were all so fun. They were pressing the call button and specifically asking for me.”

And the jet setter clearly loves to travel – her Instagram is packed with glamorous pictures from the Maldives to Mauritius.

Sadly she was made redundant from her air hostess job during lockdown.