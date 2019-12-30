Lucie is Bainsford family’s special Christmas arrival

Little Lucie Sherwood arrived over a week early but just in time to join in the family Christmas celebrations.

Leanne Main’s second child wasn’t due until January 3 but made her appearance at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at 8.24pm on December 25.

However, mum was able to stay in the family’s Bainsford home long enough to see elder daughter Aimee open her Christmas presents – even if she did miss out on her turkey dinner.

Leanne (31), who is an NHS worker, said when she woke on Christmas morning she had a suspicion baby might be thinking of making an earlier than expected arrival.

She said; “By 3pm the contractions started and I went to hospital shortly after. However, apparently I wasn’t in active labour but because it was my second child they decided to keep me in.

“After that things happened so fast I didn’t even have time for pain relief before she was born.

“It certainly wasn’t how I was planning to spend Christmas Day.”

Lucie Alexander Sherwood weighed in at 6lbs 9ozs.

Mum and baby were kept in for 48 hours until Lucie’s temperature regulated.

But they were eventually allowed home to dad Colin Sherwood (31), a facilities assistant, and in time to celebrate big sister Aimee’s eighth birthday on Saturday, December 28.

Leanne added: “I’m just delighted to get back home and have all the family together for Aimee’s birthday. It’s going to be a very special time.”