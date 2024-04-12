Low Port Centre is already booking up fast
The Low Port Centre was previously renowned across the Lothians for its outdoor education programmes.
However, the centre and all of its activities came to a grinding halt as a result of the pandemic and its continual lockdowns.
Thereafter, West Lothian Council deemed the centre surplus to requirements.
However, St John’s Church in the town had other ideas and began a Community Asset Transfer process to create a permanent base for the church and a number of local charities and businesses.
The new charity, which has taken over the Low Port Centre on a two year lease, was given the keys to the building in January.
Following her recent visit, Fiona said: “It was great to be shown round the newly re-opened Low Port Centre and to see how, in a very short time, it has already become a real community hub for the people of Linlithgow and for the businesses and groups who now call the Low Port Centre home.
“I was also pleased to see the famous mural by James Cumming still proudly welcoming people to the main area of the building.
“A number of businesses have also taken a retail space in the centre.
“It was great to meet Katie Morrow, who operates a furniture restoration business – Art of Morrow – from the centre with her exceptional pieces for sale there.”
Anyone can hire space at the Low Port Centre and it’s a simple process too.
All you need to do is book via the centre’s new website at www.lowportcentre.org.