It was a real blow to Linlithgow when the Low Port Centre was deemed surplus to requirements by West Lothian Council after the pandemic.

However, thanks to a heads up from Councillor Tom Conn, the congregation at St John’s Church saw the possibility of securing a permanent new home – having previously held services in Linlithgow Academy.

What started out as a church project turned into a much bigger enterprise and now the whole community will benefit from the community asset transfer.

St John’s raised £160,000 to help refurbish the premises, securing a further £100,000 from the Scottish Land Fund and a £76,000 enablement grant from the Scottish Government, via the council, to employ centre manager Andy Clark and development officer Steven Turnbull.

Revamped venue opened to community bookings in March and is already filling up fast, with hourly leases proving hugely popular with the community.

Since June last year, Andy worked as the centre’s project manager with St John’s Church so was a perfect candidate to take on the role, while Steven has done a power of work in landing the grants needed to progress.

Run separately from the church, which now calls the Low Port home, the charitable board of trustees which runs the centre – headed up by Heather Begarnie – was given the keys to the property on January 8, when Andy and Steven also took up post.

In three shorts months, an army of volunteers rolled up their sleeves to get the centre tenant ready.

Andy said: “It’s been a tremendous effort – it’s remarkable what we’ve been able to achieve, transforming the centre from being pretty run-down to a place where people want to be.”

A warm welcome awaits from Andy Clark and Heather Begarnie.

Kingsway Electrical was employed to tackle the old electrics while a squad of local painters and decorators were employed to freshen up all the rooms.

Heather said: “Volunteers, mainly from St John’s with some helpers from the town too, did the rest of the work – ripping out the old carpets, stripping stuff off the walls, decluttering and a lot of cleaning!

“They worked morning, noon and night from January 8 to March 10, when we were finally able to open the doors to the community.”

The business spaces at one end of the building have been rented out to permanent partners since January; they refurbished their own areas which lessened the load. They include Specsavers, SJ Fitness Coaching, Science Lab origin peptides, Art of Morrow furniture shop, The New Well (well-being charity), St John’s Church and Linlithgow Reed Band.

As for community use, the centre boasts five hourly rental spaces, including an auditorium (in the former gym hall) for concerts – housing a grand piano donated by the Reed Band – which has been fitted out with a sound system and improved acoustics.

There are also two boardrooms, a counselling room and a cafe area with a kitchen which people can rent out for functions. These spaces can easily be booked via the centre’s website.

Andy said: “It’s been going incredibly well and a lot of community groups have already booked in, from WLCAN to the Blood Transfusion Service and West Lothian Sailing Club.

"Party at the Palace is also using the centre for its set up crew and performers so Ronan Keating and Lulu are booked in too!”

The Trustees have a two year lease for £1 a year, with the option then for a community asset transfer.

Heather added: “We have to prove to the council there’s a community benefit and the centre is sustainable; it also gives us a chance to test the market.

“It’s pretty clear the demand is there – we’re delighted it’s had such a positive response. We want people to feel at home when they come through the Low Port’s doors.”

The official re-opening, in the form of a free family fun day, will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 2pm to 5pm. A ceilidh will also be held from 7pm, with free tickets available on the Low Port’s Facebook page now.

One final piece of the puzzle which needs to be completed is transforming the old accommodation block into a new hostel.

Using the £100,000 from the Scottish Land Trust, work has now started on 15 rooms which will be rented out for overnight stays – 13 ensuite and two with shared bathrooms.

Andy added: “We’re hoping to have the rooms completed by the end of June, just in time for the summer season.

“There are no hostel facilities anywhere else in West Lothian so we’re hoping it will be popular with groups and individuals.”

While the Low Port is currently open Monday to Thursday, these hours may also be extended in future. However, with just a small team of trustees and staff, it’s fair to say the Low Port Centre is already well and truly back in business.