Love to party: Falkirk area friendship group to host Valentine's shindig

Dates ‘n’ Mates Falkirk will host the special event at Beancross Farm from 7pm to 10pm on Thursday, February 9 and it will feature music, competitions and candy grams.

Dates ‘n’ Mates has been giving adults with learning disabilities the opportunity to meet new friends and build relationships in the Falkirk area since 2019 and has seen a rise in volunteers over the years.

A Dates ‘n’ Mates spokesperson said: “Our Champions scheme is proving successful and includes Friendly Face volunteers who provide peer support at events, helping members to mix and integrate.

The event takes place at Beancross Farm

"The agency offers a wide range of activities such as music festivals, pub nights, bowling, bingo, and club nights for members to socialize and have fun. It is open to adults over 18 who have a learning disability, providing them with an inclusive and supportive environment.”