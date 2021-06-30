Shannon Singh from Fife has made her entrance in the Love Island villa.

The model and influencer has already been coupled up with Aaron, dodged a kiss from Toby, and made pals with all the girls.

But, as this much-anticipated series of Love Island continues, what do we know about Shannon Singh so far?

Shannon Singh has entered the Love Island villa (ITV)

Shannon Singh is the bookies’ favourite to win Love Island

Before she even went into the villa, Shannon Singh was the female contestant with the highest odds to win Love Island.

Could Shannon Singh couple up with Brad McClelland? (ITV Love Island)

On Monday (June 28) she had 3/1 odds with Bet 365 and a 25 per cent probability of winning.

The top male islander was Brad McClelland, with even higher odds of 2/1. Could these be the winning pair?

Well, not if Brad’s nan has anything to do with it. According to the Mirror, his gran, who he lives with, is “terrified” Brad will end up with Shannon. The fear stems from comments Shannon made about having sex eight times a day.

"I hope he doesn’t end up with her or that back bedroom will be ruined,” the 75-year-old said, “I’d need the telly on full blast all day.”

Shannon Singh is a former glamour model

Shannon, from Glenrothes, got her first glamour modelling contract when she was 18 – and both her parents were supportive of the career move.

"My mum was like ‘you should do glamour, you should do page three’,” Shannon told BBC podcast Brown Girls Do It To, “She took the topless photos of me and we sent them off to a London agency and I got signed within 11 minutes.

"It never bothered me, I think I’ve always been really confident with my body. Boobs are just boobs, I really don’t get the big hoo-ha with them.

"I’m probably getting judged so much. My mum and dad have never made it an issue.”

Shannon also revealed she received online abuse for her topless photos, but she has no regrets.

She said: “I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days.”

Now Shannon Singh models for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

Shannon has modelled for Nastygal, Savage X Fenty, and Pretty Little Thing.

She is signed up to the HL model agency which says she’s 5ft 4ins and a UK size 6.

The 22-year-old said she had made ‘good money’ from OnlyFans – a website where people pay to see pictures.

But she recently deleted her account after Reddit users started leaking her photographs without her consent.

Besides modelling, Shannon can also DJ – so we might not need Craig David back on the decks this year.

She has her own YouTube channel with 10,000 subscribers, where she shares vlogs makeup tutorials, and clothing hauls.

But it’s Shannon’s Instagram which she uses most as an influencer, sharing her posts with her 192,000 followers.

The model had an estimated net worth of about £150k – before she’d even set one foot in the Love Island villa.

Shannon’s dad used to be a stripper

Shannon must have got some of her body confidence from her da’.

She told podcast Brown Girls Do It Too that her father, who is of Indian descent and previously from Birmingham, used to be a stripper.

“I think it’s absolutely jokes, I love it,” she said, admitting that at first she and her brother did not realise why they would drive around in a Honda with ‘sweet cheeks’ scrawled on it in pink writing.

She said: “When we got to high school, people would be like ‘your dad done my mum’s hen do’.

"[My brother and I] had a bit of a mortifying stage. Now I think it’s jokes. Indian guy stripper, you just don’t expect it.”

Shannon, who is proud of her dad and of her unorthodox upbringing, told The Mirror: “When people hear the name Singh, people automatically assume that I’m from a traditional Indian household, but it’s like polar opposites.

"Bless my dad – it was a long, long time ago he was a stripper, but it shows you I haven’t been brought up in a ­traditional household and I’m proud to say I haven’t.

She’s a gamer on Twitch

It turns out Shannon is partial to a bit of Call of Duty (COD) and uses the video streaming platform Twitch.

"I game, I Twitch, I play COD,” she told Aaron in the first episode, “No I actually play it like really good.”

Shannon’s Twitch account username is @ShannonSinghhh and she has 1.9k followers.

Her account is mainly focused on gaming, but Shannon also shares ‘get ready with me’ style videos and says she’s open to a bit of Mukbang – which is when people eat and chat on camera.

Shannon loves dogs

Shannon has her own little pack of four-legged friends.

Sharing a picture of her pugs Pepper and Peaches on Instagram, she called them “the best lock down company you could ask for”.

And in a video on her YouTube channel, she goes on a walk with her Northern Inuit called Troy.

“He’s quite old now,” she says, “So I take him on a nice big walk, and then I take the other little ones around the block because they’re so small, they only need a little walk.”

Shannon Singh’s ‘type on paper’ is…

When asked what she’s looking for in a romantic partner, Shannon said: "I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy. I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with.

"Obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

In the villa, she says she won’t be with someone just because they’re “convenient”, and told The Sun she won’t crack on with someone if another girl has her eye on him.

She said: “If I've got some of the girls telling me how much they like a guy I'm not going to be that awful person who cracks on.

"I'm not going to s*** on someone for the benefit of me."