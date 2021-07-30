A number of Love Island contestants have left the villa in a shock dumping after Casa Amor (Love Island ITV2)

Harry Young has left the show after a dramatic recoupling in the wake of Casa Amor.

The Glaswegian car salesman had only been in the Mallorcan villa for a handful of days before getting the boot.

Harry was one of six lads who entered the main villa in an attempt to turn the ladies’ heads during the infamous Casa Amor week.

Harry Young from Glasgow has been dumped from Love Island (ITV)

The 24-year-old was the show’s first ever contestant to be recruited from the dating app Tinder.

However, Harry was not chosen during an explosive recoupling and he has been dumped.

It comes after many of the girls chose to stay loyal to the original boys – while many of the boys’ heads were turned.

Dale Mehmet, also from Glasgow, coupled up with Chloe Burrows and is one of the only new boys staying in the villa.

Harry Young (second from right) entering the Love Island villa during Casa Amor

‘Not fair at all’

Despite being described as “confident" and “so funny” by those who know him, Harry barely had any air time.

One of the only moments he was shown speaking on the show was during a toast around the fire pit.

He said: “Here’s a toast for love, loving yourself, loving who you’re with, and hopefully finding someone to be in love with.”

Harry’s Instagram account, run by friends and family, said: “Typical Harry Words of wisdom!” about the speech.

But after that, Harry was not shown speaking in the beach hut, or to any of the girls.

Replying to someone writing “why are we not hearing one word from Harry?” on an Instagram post, his family wrote: “wish we knew!”

Another user wrote: “Can’t believe Harry, Salma and Mehdi has had like zero air time...went to school with Harry and he’s is so funny and a good person not fair at all!”

And a friend added: “Literally all I think I seen of Harry was a rather unattractive sleeping zoom in, a just woke up snippet and a delightful zoom in on his back.

"Surely deserves better than all that behind the scenes isolating for three days and no screen time.”

It comes after Fife girl Shannon Singh was kicked out the villa after only two days – despite preparing and quarantining for two weeks.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.