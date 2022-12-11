Love Falkirk have purchased £5000 worth of gift cards to help families in need across the district buy Christmas gifts this year. Pictured is Pastor Andrew McNinch of Falkirk Vineyard Church. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

As in recent years, Love Falkirk, an offshoot of Falkirk Vineyard Church, set up a JustGiving page to raise money in a bid to buy gift cards that parents and carers can use to buy a Christmas gift for their child.

This year, thanks to generous donations from church members and the wider community the organisation has surpassed its target.

And the money raised has been used to by 100 District Towns Gift Cards from Falkirk Delivers – offering those families who receive them the chance to choose their own gift from local retailers.

Andrew McNinch, senior pastor from Falkirk Vineyard Church, said: “Our church began about 10 years ago as a handful of people with the desire to express the love of Jesus in our community through practical support and encouragement.

"Poverty is a big issue, particularly at Christmas time. Imagine having to make the choice between heating your home, feeding your family, or giving your child a Christmas gift.

"For the past seven years Love Falkirk have partnered with Falkirk Social Work to provide Christmas gifts to children in families who are desperately in need, and who might not get a gift otherwise.

"This year our target was to provide gift vouchers for 80 children, at £50 per child, meaning we would have to raise £4000, our highest total to date. Because of the generosity of so many people we actually raised £5000, meaning that we are able to provide for 100 children.

"We have purchased 100 gift cards from Falkirk Delivers which means parents and carers can conveniently shop local with their card and bring custom to local businesses in the Falkirk area.

"Our church named our compassion ministry Love Falkirk because we love our town and long to see our community thrive and prosper.

Our desire is that these gift cards will bring love, hope and light to many children and families in Falkirk this Christmas.”

