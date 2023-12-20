Love Falkirk donates £4000 of gift vouchers to disadvantaged families ahead of Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ministry is an off-shoot of Falkirk Vineyard Church, based in Polmont. Love Falkirk is particularly active in addressing local needs, especially in the Camelon area where its food pantry operates.
As in previous years, the ministry has been fundraising through an online Just Giving page in the run up to Christmas with donations being used to purchase District Towns gift cards, to enable parents and carers who may be struggling to buy gifts for their children.
This year they have raised enough to buy £4000 worth of gift cards.
Andrew McNinch, senior pastor with Falkirk Vineyard Church, said: “A critical issue in this community is poverty, which becomes more acute around Christmas. Many face tough decisions between heating their homes, feeding their families or affording Christmas gifts for their children.
"For the past eight years, Falkirk Vineyard has collaborated with Falkirk Social Work to provide Christmas gifts to children from families in dire need. This initiative ensures that these children, who might otherwise go without, receive presents during the festive season.
“The church raises funds through its members and the wider community, primarily through a Just Giving page. These funds are used to purchase District Towns gift cards, allowing parents and carers to buy gifts for their children. This year, the target was to provide gift vouchers for 80 children, each worth £50. Additionally, funds were raised to provide Christmas dinners for all food pantry users.”
The target was reached with 80 District Towns gift cards being purchased from Falkirk Delivers, empowering recipients with the dignity of choice by enabling them to select gifts from a wide range of retailers locally.
Andrew added: “The distribution of these gift cards is a testament to Falkirk Vineyard’s commitment to providing aid with respect and consideration for individual preferences. It’s a practical expression of love, hope and light, aiming to bring joy to many children and families in Falkirk this Christmas, while simultaneously supporting and enriching the local business community.”