Lottery serves up a bonus for Camelon Bowling Club
But members of Camelon Bowling Club are not the only ones to benefit from the £18,000 cash boost.
The clubhouse is used by many of the community for private hires and with they money going towards refurbishing the kitchen it will help with catering for functions.
Past president Stuart Inglis said: “We were delighted to get this grant which has allowed us to completely renovate the kitchen area.
"We may be a bowling club but we are very much a community asset as 90 per cent of our income comes from functions: everything from private parties to meetings.
"This new kitchen is going to make a real difference for us and we’re grateful for the grant.”
Camelon Bowling club in the village’s Main Street was founded in 1872 and can cater for parties, groups or meetings of up to 80 people.