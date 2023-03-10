The National Lottery Community Fund is providing the cash to initiatives supporting people facing tough times, particularly through the cost of living challenges.

The largest grant in the Falkirk Council area – £199,495 – goes to Glass Performance Ltd which delivers a programme of creative activities in HMP Polmont. The group already runs the weekly Polmont Youth Theatre for youn inmates and the grant will allow this to continue, as well as hold three annual performances which will “build confidence, reduce isolation and increase positive communication between participants”.

Actor Gary Lewis is the patron of Polmont Youth Theatre. The Scot has had roles in films such as Billy Elliot, Gangs of New York, Neds and My Name is Joe, as well as in television such as Outlander and Still Game.

KLSB receives £10,000 to provide hot meals and emergency financial support to people on low incomes

Another £190,000 of funding has been awarded to ten other groups in the area.

Bailliefields Community Hub receives £87,725 to employ a community hub co-ordinator to develop and support their community programme. The role will support 500 people and 20 volunteers over three years with the funding ensuring the new hub will be accessible to all visitors.

The management committee at Ettrick Dochart Community Hall in Hallglen are celebrating after being awarded two grants: £20,950 to run batch cookery classes in their community to address challenges from the cost-of-living crisis. Building on the success of a pilot project, the group will work closely with the 103 members of their existing food pantry and expand their provision. Another £10,000 grant will allow the group to provide cooking equipment and meal kits to people on low incomes in Falkirk.

Another group receiving two awards is Central Advocacy Partners with £5,000 to provide emergency financial support to people on low incomes, and £9954 to make upgrades to their office in West Bridge Street, Falkirk, to bring support sessions inhouse.

Two organisations each receiving £10,000 are Central Wellbeing SCIO and the Cyrenians with both running programmes to help those on low incomes during the cost-of-living crisis.

Sahelis has also been awarded £10,000 to provide a year-long programme of activities to support the mental health of older women from ethnic minorities in Falkirk, while KLSB Community Group receives a similar sum to provide hot meals and emergency financial support to people on low incomes.

Falkirk Vineyard Church receives £7240 to provide energy saving packs to people on low incomes in Falkirk and Bo'ness Car 4U is awarded £7232 to continue to develop their hospital transport service for cancer patients by providing training and a support space for their volunteers.

Finally, Grangemouth Community Care receives £6000 to provide free transport for the elderly to attend weekly lunch clubs.

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “Our funding continues to support people who are facing tough times and who are having to make difficult choices on a day-to-day basis. This latest round of awards will ensure that, in times of crisis, there are places where people can to go to for help, often when they feel that there’s nowhere else to turn.