Eight awards have been made locally totalling almost £75,000. The largest single grant goes to Falkirk Vineyard Church who will receive £28,210 t to double their food pantry

provision for up to 60 families and to create a warm bank for the community in Camelon.

Al Masaar SCIO get £10,000 to support a programme of activities for people from minority backgrounds across Falkirk and Stirling.

Lottery funding helped Polmont Community Council install lights and host a Christmas event

Glass Performance Ltd will use their £9900 to support women in HMP Polmont to develop and record a series of radio shows in partnership with Barnardo’s and the Scottish Prison Service. And Polmont Community Council receive £8400 for the Christmas lights they have installed in the village and their recent switch on event.

Kevin Ashe from the community council said the event brought everyone together and he hopes to secure more funding for future events, He said: “There was a really good atmosphere and I think it’s something Polmont’s been needing for a while. It really captured people’s imaginations and brought people together.”

Also in the Braes, Avonbridge Community Council has been awarded £7488 to run an accessible weekly lunch club for local people in their village, while Avonbank Fishery Community Interest Community gets £5197 to create an accessible picnic and barbeque area beside the Millhall reservoir in Polmont.

The Scottish Seniors Computer Club will use the funding of £3133 to run weekly IT classes for older people in Falkirk and Braes High Club receives £2196 to buy equipment for a food pantry to support people living in the the Braes area.

The local groups were part of 246 projects across Scotland sharing in £8.1 million. Kate Still, Scotland chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It’s fantastic to see this latest round of funding go to charity and community groups who are helping people in communities across Scotland come together.