Lots of fun at Falkirk’s Emergency Services Day

Youngsters and adults alike had an opportunity to meet the district’s 999 professionals – and see them in action.

Emergency services day has become an annual event in Falkirk town centre when police officers, firefighters and paramedics let the crowds see what they do on a daily basis.

Cutting a ‘casualty’ out of a car, performing CPR and dealing with crooks were just some of the demonstrations taking place in the High Street yesterday (Wednesday).

Organised by Falkirk Delivers with their emergency service partners, the event was voted another huge success by the hundreds who came along to see for themselves the crews in action and the inside of vehicles.