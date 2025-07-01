Lost dog found in Larbert now lodging with the law as search for owner continues

A lost dog has been found and is now lodging with the law as police try to track down its owner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are looking to trace the owner of a dog which was found in Beech Crescent, Larbert, on Sunday, June 29. We are looking for the dog’s owner or anyone with knowledge of who the owner is to get in touch."

People can contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 2194 of June 29.

