Lost black cat in the Grangemouth area

A friendly black cat has been spotted – and heard – meowing outside houses in Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Road area near the Kirk of the Holy Rood church.

The cat, which reminds people of the character Toothless from How To Train Your Dragom, began crying outside a home in Bowhouse Road at around 9pm last night and a family took it in to give it food and shelter overnight.

However, the family own a dog and had to put the cat outside this morning – where it continued to meow.

If this is your cat or you know who it belongs to you can call The Falkirk Herald on (01324) 690236.