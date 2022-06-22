L’Oréal Colour Trophy: Falkirk stylist from Rod Smith Hairdressing in grand final

A young Falkirk hairdresser is preparing to battle it out in a top competition this weekend.

By Jill Buchanan
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:52 pm

Anna Makin, 21, has reached the final of the STAR Award category in this year’s L’Oréal Colour Trophy.

She has been working for over two years at Rod Smith Hairdressing in Falkirk’s Bank Street.

After winning through from the recent Scottish semi-final, she will now recreate her winning style at the grand final in London this Sunday, June 26 where she will be up against salons from across the UK.

Anna Makin is a finalist in the L'Oreal STAR award for under 25s.

Cheering her on will be boss Rod, all her colleagues from the salon and her family.

The STAR Award is for stylists aged under 25 years.

A delighted Anna said: “I’ve never entered a live competition like this before and the semi-final was a great experience.

"I am so happy to represent Rod Smith Hairdressing and Falkirk in the L’Oréal Colour Trophy.

"It’s a prestigious competition and I’m excited to have got there at such a young age.”

