Lord-Lieutenant of West Lothian thanks locals for their Ukraine crisis response
The Lord-Lieutenant of West Lothian has joined with the Lord-Lieutenants of Edinburgh, East Lothian and Midlothian to thank everyone in the Lothians for their generous support to all those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
Ms Moira Niven MBE said: “It is heartbreaking to see so many families being so badly affected and being forced to seek refuge elsewhere, leaving behind almost everything they own. While we can often feel helpless in these situations, we want to express our thanks to all those in our local areas who have already generously supported appeals, as this will make a real difference to those people in the greatest need. There are a number of ways in which people can help, such as supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee, www.dec.org.uk/ and The Red Cross, https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal.”
She added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people of Ukraine at this awful time and we simply say ‘Thank You’ to everyone in our local areas for their wonderful efforts to make a difference.”