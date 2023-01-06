Lying in a hospital bed at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, recovering from major spinal surgery, Tony Pirouet was dismayed to learn that the Loony Dook had been cancelled this year.

The native North Queensferry man had taken part in 12 dooks, until Covid interrupted the fun in 2020.

So when he left hospital, he decided to do something about it – and launched The Only Way Is The Ferry on Facebook in a bid to ensure the event went ahead.

It quickly gathered steam – David Steel, who has been involved in the Loony Dook since its inception 37 years ago and is chairman of the fundraising branch for the local RNLI crew, agreed to organise collection buckets on the day.

Roz Haughey from Bold Bakes in the town agreed to set up stall, offering free cakes and fruit for donations, which saw £350 being raised.

The Ferry Tap offered to lay on free soup for those who took the plunge at 12.30pm on New Year’s Day, having hot supplies ready by 12.40pm – and raising £74 in donations.

Craig Maison from event specialist MX Medical Ltd in Falkirk contacted Tony to offer an ambulance and five medics – free of charge.

Tony, still recovering from his operation on November 24, knew he’d be unable to take a dook so decided to MC the event; having been a DJ, he took that in his stride.

And Queensferry RNLI’s crew, for which the event was raising funds, were on exercise in the Forth in any case so were able to pop by too.

Tony, who lives in Dunfermline, was delighted that the “unofficial” Loony Dook proved such a success, raising a record £1574 for the RNLI crew.

Reflecting on Sunday’s event, he said: “I couldn’t believe the turn out. I only started organising it at the start of December and never expected it to be such a big event.

"I had a lot of help and support from David and then Roz, The Ferry Tap and Craig came on board too, which was incredible.

"The Loony Dook started out as a community event and it was nice to be able to return to its roots – and the locals seemed to love it.

"I estimate about 150 people braved the water and there must have been about 2000 spectactors all the way down the pier and beach.

"To have raised a record-breaking amount for the RNLI on the day, I was really chuffed with that outcome too.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who played a part in the event’s success – we proved that, working together, we were able to do it.”

The success has not dampened Tony’s enthusiasm any. Having taken the plunge for 12 years with his friend, Kenny Smith, he hopes to have recovered enough to not only MC next year but take a dook too – as long as his hip operation goes okay this year!

He added: “We’re definitely going to do it again next year and this time we’ll have more time than just a few weeks to sort it all out!

"I’m hoping to have a team of five, helping to steward traffic and the crowds down the stairs.

"I'm also going to set up a JustGiving for the RNLI but invite Dookers to launch their own, should they wish to raise funds for a different charity.”

So you’ve been well warned folks...get ready for the Dook on January 1, 2024!

All pictures featured in this story were taken by Lisa Ferguson

1. SFLGnews-06-01-23-SQ Unofficial Loony Dook, pic Lisa Ferguson (24).JPG The unofficial event raised a record amount for the local RNLI crew, amassing £1574. Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

2. SFLGnews-06-01-23-SQ Unofficial Loony Dook, pic Lisa Ferguson (26).JPG The cold waters of the Forth are nothing to these guys so they decided to join in the fun with a wee dook of their own! Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

3. SFLGnews-06-01-23-SQ Unofficial Loony Dook, pic Lisa Ferguson (19).JPG Following a campaign on Facebook, around 150 people took the plunge on New Year's Day in South Queensferry. Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

4. SFLGnews-06-01-23-SQ Unofficial Loony Dook, pic Lisa Ferguson (22).JPG Members of Grangemouth gym, Girlcode Box, were among those taking part. Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales