Looking forward to Camelon Mariners’ Day

The community in Camelon is hoping the sun will shine on Saturday as the annual Mariner Day celebrations begin.

A parade through the streets will culminate at Stirling Road playing fields for the traditional ceremony of the keys and crowning of Queen-elect Aimee Dowell, a primary six pupil at Carmuirs Primary School.

Performing the important task of crowning the schoolgirl will be Rae Brown, a former member of staff at Carmuirs PS.

Handing over the keys to Provost William Buchanan on behalf of the people of Camelon will be Dave Park, a member of the Our Place Camelon group which helped secure lottery funding for the area.

The colourful parade of floats, bands and entertainers will leave from Lock 16 at 11.30am, making its way along Carmuirs Avenue, Watling Street, Glasgow Road, Main Street, Dorrator Road and Nailer Road before arriving at the playing fields.

Following the ceremonial part of the afternoon, a busy schedule of entertainment is planned, including Little Mix Magic.

The full retinue is: Queen – Aime Dowell; Ladies in Waiting – Millie Sinclair and Maya Graham. Maids of honour – Avah Kane and Nevaeh Dolan; Flower girls – Lucy Callan and Koni Lumsden. Herald – Kalvin Mcgeachie; Mariner Boys – Jayden Fulton and Robert Vause; Page boys – Alistair Brown and Kerr Maclean. Fairies – Annalise Clarkson, Sophie Anderson, Emeli Haxton, Lilly Peasley, Sarah Glassey, Morgan Baird, Mollie Mcintosh and Kara Devlin.