Looking back with pride at some of Falkirk’s everyday heroes of 2019

The Falkirk area always has its fair share of heroes and 2019 proved to be another year which brought out the best in people.

There were scores of examples of those who went above and beyond the call of duty throughout the year.

Bus driver Paul Cunningham saved a passenger's life with his CPR skills

Here are just some of the people who put their safety on the line, or made a major commitment to help others, or showed us what true bravery is all about.

CAMELON COMMUNITY

Kindhearted Camelon residents rallied to help five families who were left homeless after two separate fires ripped through their properties in Mansionhouse Road and Watling Street back in June. Camelon Parish Church (CPC) Community Shop helped by donating bags of clothes and necessities to the fire victims and local stores and organisations also donated vital items to help the homeless residents cope with their stark situation.

KELLIE CUNNINGHAM

Denny’s Kellie Cunningham (33) started to raise cash to help bereaved parents who supported her through the pain of her own son’s stillbirth and has since gone on to coin in an amazing £55,000 for the Forth Valley Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands) volunteers.

PAUL CUNNINGHAM

Having driven for First Bus in the Falkirk area for 18 years, Paul Cunningham (53) has saved three people’s lives – four if you count the time his CPR skills saved his son when he was just 18 months old. His most recent heroics were performed in February when he was actually a passenger aboard the number one service as it approached Upper Newmarket Street, in Falkirk town centre and his quick thinking and CPR skills helped save the life of a woman who suffered a heart attack.

FALKIRK COMMUNITIES

When hundreds of residents found themselves without gas for a number of days in December the entire community helped out as suppliers worked hard to get things working again. Falkirk Council’s chief executive Kenneth Lawrie paid tribute to the teams of people who worked so hard to deal with the gas supply crisis and thanked the community themselves who, he said, “pulled together to help each other through a difficult time”. Mr Lawrie said a partnership of people – including council workers, police, fire and rescue and the NHS – came together to work with SGN to ensure priority help was given to the most vulnerable members of the community. Having been told about the problem on Sunday morning, they quickly identified people who were known to the NHS, social care and SGN to find people who needed help most.

NESSIE FORSYTH

Commuters who stop off at Falkirk’s Grahamston Railway Station did certainly mind the gap the departure of a long serving newsagent left in their lives when Nessie Forsyth (79) called time on her job in the summer. The modest great grandmother had been a constant friendly presence at the Meeks Road station since 1975, serving customers, seven days a week and there were a lot of emotional online messages of support and thanks for Nessie.

ADAM GRIEVE

Larbert’s Adam Grieve (15) was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July and has been battling against the cancer ever since. The Larbert High School pupil returned from Germany, where he had been receiving treatment, in October to a hero’s welcome. The Victoria Harriers member then began a year-long course of chemotherapy treatment in November.

EVA KILCOIN

Greta Thunberg is not the only young girl doing her bit to help the planet, determined Larbert youngster Eva Kilcoin took it upon herself to get people to clean up their act after growing tired of the sight of litter in her hometown. The seven-year-old St Bernadette’s Primary School pupil pounded the pavements over summer, collecting discarded crisp packets, plastic bottles and other rubbish.

CLAIRE MACKIE AND FIONA GORDON

Residents’ complaints over high power costs reached the very top at Scottish Power thanks to the efforts of Claire Mackie and Fiona Gordon, who started an online petition and the campaign group Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages – Ending Fuel Poverty. Through Claire and Fiona’s hard work and organisational skills, Scottish Power’s CEO Andrew Ward actually attended a public meeting in person to face householders and attempt to deal with their concerns.

PAMELA McCLUSKEY

Yet another brave bus driver, Pamela McCluskey (47) said she acted on instinct when she darted into a block of flats in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on Bonfire Night to alert residents about a fire which had broken out at the premises. The First Bus Service 3 driver noticed flames coming from the flat at around 11pm and parked her bus to call the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and also head into the block to raise the alarm for residents.

CAMERON SHANKS

Cameron Shanks was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2019 but that did not stop the 58-year-old Stenhousemuir man achieving one of his dreams – managing a football team. Cameron took charge of Camelon Juniors and steered the club to a 9-1 win over Craigroyston. He described it as one of “best days of his life” and his family were there to share every action-packed moment of it.