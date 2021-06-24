Looking back on Bo'ness Fair 2016
The 2021 Bo’ness Fair will once again be different due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
There will be no crowds lining the streets or gathering in the town’s Douglas Park for the traditional celebrations.
Instead a small ceremony will see queen elect Ellie Van Der Hoek crowned behind closed doors on August 13.
Here we look back in our archives to the big day in 2016 when the last Fair Queen from Grange Primary School was crowned.
