With 2022's Queen Elect Aimee Gilchrist a pupil at Bo'ness Public Primary, it seems fitting to turn back time to the last time the school had a queen crowned at the Fair.

On that occasion it was Andrea Robertson who had the honour of being crowned the town's Queen in a ceremony where Ann Ritchie carried out the tradition.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured the action at the 2017 event, recognise anyone in this gallery of his photographs from the day?

Bo'ness Fair 2017 Presentees from Kinneil Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen

Bo'ness Fair 2017 Deanburn Primary presentees Photo: Michael Gillen

Bo'ness Fair 2017 The invited guests await the start of the ceremony. Photo: Michael Gillen

Bo'ness Fair 2017 St Mary's RC Primary presentees. Photo: Michael Gillen