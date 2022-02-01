Looking back at West Lothian's history
The next talk to the West Lothian History and Amenity Society will be ‘Where’s there’s life, there’s a Hope: the Hopes of Hopetoun’.
The talk will tell the colourful story of the many ways that the Hope family were part of Scottish history – in politics, farming, industry, the army and the law – and their shaping the appearance of a large stretch of West Lothian around their stately home, Hopetoun House.
The speaker is Ian Low, who was the head guide at Hopetoun House for many years, and has an extensive knowledge of the house and the family.
The talk takes place at Ecclesmachan Village Hall on Wednesday, February 16 at 7.30pm.
Please note that masks should be worn, and a lateral flow test should be taken beforehand, if possible. All welcome. For further information, email [email protected]hotmail.co.uk.