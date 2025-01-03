Looking back at nine babies born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on New Year's Day

However, in 2025 of the four babies born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 1 three came from the Stirling area and one from Glasgow.
But we know how much you like to hear about those special babies “born after the bells” that we’ve taken a look back over the last four years to nine of the families we featured with their new arrivals.
Hopefully, they all enjoyed their birthday celebrations on the first day of 2025.
1. New Year babies
Aubrie Rooney was one of four babies born at Forth Valley Royal on January 1, 2024, weighing 8lbs 9oz. Pic: Michael Gillen Photo: Michael Gillen
2. New Year babies
Parents Nicole Brogan and David Rooney with baby Aubrie who was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 7.36pm on January 1, 2024. Pic: Michael Gillen Photo: Michael Gillen
3. New Year babies
Cassandra Heijgelaar was one of four babies born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Monday, January 1, 2024. Pic: Michael Gillen Photo: Michael Gillen
4. New Year babies
One of Falkirk's first new arrivals of 2024 was Cassandra Heijgelaar, pictured at home in Redding with mum and dad, Abigail and Joost Heijgelaar, and big brother Evander, four. She weighed 8lbs 8oz despite being almost two weeks early. Pic: Michael Gillen Photo: Michael Gillen
