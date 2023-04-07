News you can trust since 1845
Looking back at Falkirk and district Boys' Brigade events over the years

The Boys’ Brigade has companies across Falkirk district with dedicated volunteers supporting hundreds of youngsters to take part in their regular activities.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST

We’ve had a look back through our recent picture archive and uncovered lots of landmark events with Queen’s Badge presentations and young members of the Falkirk and District Battalion having fun.

Spot anyone you know?

Members of 1st Camelon Boys' Brigade company attending church service in 2016 to commemorate their 125th anniversary

1. The Boys' Brigade

Members of 1st Camelon Boys' Brigade company attending church service in 2016 to commemorate their 125th anniversary Photo: Michael Gillen

In 2011 members of 7th Grangemouth Boys Brigade handed over a cheque for £506.60 cheque to Strathcarron Hospice. Pictured receiving the cheque are Grangemouth Friends of Strathcarron Hospice, Anne Fairlie, Helen Black and Sadie Mitchell.

2. The Boys' Brigade

In 2011 members of 7th Grangemouth Boys Brigade handed over a cheque for £506.60 cheque to Strathcarron Hospice. Pictured receiving the cheque are Grangemouth Friends of Strathcarron Hospice, Anne Fairlie, Helen Black and Sadie Mitchell. Photo: Michael Gillen

1st Camelon Boys' Brigade taking part in 125th anniversary activities in 2016

3. The Boys' Brigade

1st Camelon Boys' Brigade taking part in 125th anniversary activities in 2016 Photo: Michael Gillen

In 2010 4th Falkirk Boys' Brigade had a presentation to two Queen's badge and two President's badge recipients. Left to right, Rev. David Anderson Black Watch chaplain presenting prizes, Greg Neary, 15, President's badge; Dale Maxwell, 16, Queen's badge; Alexander Walker, 16, Queen's badge; Jamie Bowman, 15, President's badge,Captaiin Stuart Frampton and Rev. Robert Allan.

4. The Boys' Brigade

In 2010 4th Falkirk Boys' Brigade had a presentation to two Queen's badge and two President's badge recipients. Left to right, Rev. David Anderson Black Watch chaplain presenting prizes, Greg Neary, 15, President's badge; Dale Maxwell, 16, Queen's badge; Alexander Walker, 16, Queen's badge; Jamie Bowman, 15, President's badge,Captaiin Stuart Frampton and Rev. Robert Allan. Photo: Michael Gillen

