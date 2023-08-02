Queen elect is Bonnybridge Primary School pupil AJ Newton who, along with all her retinue, is looking forward to her crowning moment this Saturday in Duncan Stewart Park.

The parade will leave from Anderson Park at 11am before heading to the gala day venue with the crowning ceremony due at noon.

Performing the important role will be David Burns, helped by wife Jean and daughter Nicole Peebles. The well-know hairdresser retired last year, aged 75, after a remarkable 57 years of cutting and styling hair for the town’s residents.

Many of the youngsters making up this year's Bonnybridge Gala retinue with queen elect AJ Newton. Pic: Michael Gillen

After the ceremony the 30 youngsters in the retinue will leave the stage when there will then be lots for all the family to enjoy, including live music from the Balaclava Pipe Band, Bo’ness Accordion Band and a young violinist. There will also be dance groups to entertain the crowd with their routines.

The group Heroes and Tiaras will be on stage to organise lots of games for the youngsters in the audience, as well as bringing along all their mascot friends.

Organisers have also introduced a wristband payment system this year which will cover everything in the park with the exception of the fairground rides. But it will allow youngsters access to the many inflatables which will be o the site during the afternoon providing lots of fun.