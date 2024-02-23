News you can trust since 1845
Look, listen and notice the signs of child abuse...and report it

A new campaign is encouraging readers to really look, listen and notice signs that a child may be being sexually abused, and report concerns immediately.
By Julie Currie
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
What If You’re Right? has been designed by Child Protection Committees Scotland and Barnardo’s Scotland, with input from adult survivors of sexual abuse across Scotland to highlight both the immediate and long term consequences of child sexual abuse.

Stephen Healy, West Lothian Child Protection Committee chairman, is urging concerned adults not to ignore signs that something is seriously wrong.

He said: “We listened to many adult survivors of child sexual abuse as we developed this campaign.

If you're worried about a child, contact West Lothian’s Duty and Child Protection Team on 01506 284440.If you're worried about a child, contact West Lothian’s Duty and Child Protection Team on 01506 284440.
“They were all clear that sexual abuse is not only horrendous at the time it is happening but it can also cause life-long physical and emotional damage.”

Vicci, a child sexual abuse survivor who contributed to the campaign, endured sexual abuse by members of her extended family for many years, from a very young age.

She said: “I was abused until I was about 10. I don’t remember a time where I wasn’t abused, where I wasn’t touched, where I wasn’t made to do things. That got progressively worse, I was probably younger than eight when they started raping me.”

For Vicci it has had long lasting ramifications.

The digital campaign features a series of animations using survivor voiceovers.The digital campaign features a series of animations using survivor voiceovers.
She added: “It’s impacted my life in ways I could never have imagined. I’ve been in very dark places, I’ve been suicidal, I’ve been hospitalised.

“Certain sounds and smells can make me physically sick, even particular words can trigger flashbacks, and put me in a vulnerable and unsafe position.”

The campaign partners understand that people can be hesitant about acting on a gut feeling but believe taking action is essential.

Martin Crewe, Barnardo’s Scotland director, said: “It’s important adults know how to spot the signs and how to do something about it.

“If you are worried about a child, visit the website at www.childprotection.scot.”

Anyone worried that a child might be being sexually abused should contact West Lothian’s Duty and Child Protection Team on 01506 284440. If you think a child is in immediate danger, call 999.

