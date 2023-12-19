'Loo Crew' crusaders get the green light to re-open Grangemouth public toilets

Volunteers who have been fighting to re-open Grangemouth public toilets finally got their wish this week and were due to collect the keys from Falkirk Council and sign the lease for the facilities.

The local authority closed the toilets down as part of money saving measures in its budget and a team of volunteers – affectionately known as the ‘Loo Crew’ – have been campaigning and fund raising ever since the closure in April last year, in a bid to get the York Lane facilities open again.

A post on the Loo Crew’s Facebook page stated: “So on Monday we have been told we can collect the keys and sign the lease for the toilets. We are hoping to be open before Christmas as promised.

"Everyone at the Loo crew would like to say a massive thank you to all our volunteers and everyone from the community who has helped us get our toilets back – this is the best news."

The public toilets in Grangemouth's York Lane could be open again before Christmas (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It is believed the toilets will initially open on a three-month lease as the Loo Crew form a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) to take on full

responsibility for the toilets through an asset transfer.

The closure of the public toilets in Bo’ness, Falkirk and Grangemouth was agreed by the council in March 2022 to make estimated savings of around £135,000 a year.