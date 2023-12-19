'Loo Crew' crusaders get the green light to re-open Grangemouth public toilets
The local authority closed the toilets down as part of money saving measures in its budget and a team of volunteers – affectionately known as the ‘Loo Crew’ – have been campaigning and fund raising ever since the closure in April last year, in a bid to get the York Lane facilities open again.
A post on the Loo Crew’s Facebook page stated: “So on Monday we have been told we can collect the keys and sign the lease for the toilets. We are hoping to be open before Christmas as promised.
"Everyone at the Loo crew would like to say a massive thank you to all our volunteers and everyone from the community who has helped us get our toilets back – this is the best news."
It is believed the toilets will initially open on a three-month lease as the Loo Crew form a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) to take on full
responsibility for the toilets through an asset transfer.
The closure of the public toilets in Bo’ness, Falkirk and Grangemouth was agreed by the council in March 2022 to make estimated savings of around £135,000 a year.
While Falkirk Council has stood by its closure plans, it has said it will support the community’s bid to take the facilities over and the local authority has already made a similar arrangement with people in Bo’ness with regards to their public toilets.