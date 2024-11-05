A young ballet dancer has secured a role in a Christmas spectacular to perform in front of sell out audiences.

Cole Fair may only be 11 years old but already he has big ambitions - backed up by lots of talent.

The youngster from Longcroft, who has been dancing since he was four, has been selected to appear as one of the children in this year’s Scottish Ballet production of The Nutcracker.

It begins its run on December 6 at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow before touring in Edinburgh, Inverness, Aberdeen and Newcastle.

Cole Fair will star in The Nutcracker with Scottish Ballet next month. Pic: Contributed

Cole, who attends Head of Muir Primary School, is a pupil of The Dance Academy in Cumbernauld.

The principal, Jenny Dougan, is a lifelong friend of his mum Clair and when Cole showed an interest in dancing it was decided to send him to musical theatre classes.

"But when he saw the girls in their tutus, he demanded to go to ballet classes,” explained Clair.

His love of dance has grown since then and he also attends the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland once a week and twice a week has classes with Scottish Ballet.

Cole Fair wants to study ballet when he leaves school. Pic: Contributed

But the youngster, who also takes tap classes, still finds time to play football with Carbrain FC in Cumbernauld.

Clair added: “He has been attending the Scottish Ballet classes since P5 and loves it. You have to audition every year for a place and they only take the top 20 but Cole has been successful for three years which is great.

"He auditioned for a role in last year’s festive season ballet, Cinderella, but wasn’t successful. However, when he auditioned this year for The Nutcracker he was given a place. We’re all really proud of his achievement.”

Like many parents, Clair and husband Gary, who also have son Coby, eight, and daughter, Carlyray, six, spend their time ensuring that Cole and his siblings get to all their classes and activities. But their son’s dancing commitments mean they are kept even busier.

Clair added: “He says that he wants to be a dancer and hopefully that happens.

"I’m not sure where he gets his talent from as I’m completely uncoordinated. But he just lives for dancing – he’s our very own Billy Elliott.”