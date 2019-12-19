Longannet regeneration plans get the green light

Hundreds of jobs could be created after Fife Council gave the green light to plans to regenerate the Longannet site.

The site in Kincardine has already been named by Spanish train manufacturer Talgo as the preferred location for their new UK manufacturing base. Now Scottish Enterprise have put forward plans for business and industrial units at the location.

Managing Director of International Economic Development at Scottish Enterprise, Paul Lewis said: “This planning approval is a really exciting development for the communities of Fife, and well beyond.

“The Longannet site is of strategic importance to the Scottish economy and we are committed to ensuring it is redeveloped for future industrial use, delivering investment, jobs and further benefits.

“We’re continuing our work with Talgo to bring to life their plans for a manufacturing facility on the site, after the company named Longannet as their preferred location.”

The planning application, for business and industrial units, was submitted by Scottish Enterprise to the Fife Council planning department in August of this year following a comprehensive consultation.

Fife Council co-leader David Ross said: “The Longannet site is nationally significant and critically important locally. The planning permission granted today marks a significant step forward in the journey towards creating new employment and economic opportunities in the Kincardine area and beyond.

“This latest milestone builds upon the work of the Longannet Taskforce, whose focus has been to support the wider regeneration of the area following the power station’s closure in 2016.

“We now look forward to showcasing the site to ensure that this location, which has driven past industrial revolutions, will once again be a catalyst towards business activity that drives a renewed innovation-led economy.”