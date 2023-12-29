Longannet legacy: Power station surplus equipment sale coins in £15,000 for Denny hospice

Strathcarron Hospice has received a festive funding boost of over £15,000 thanks to the legacy Longannet Power Station left behind.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £15,260 donation from the ScottishPower to the Denny hospice was raised from the sale of vehicles and equipment previously used at the famous Kincardine coal fired power station, which shut down back in 2016 after 46 years in operation as the largest facility of its kind in Scotland.

The Longannet equipment sold at auction included trailers used to transfer coal, water bowsers used to dampen down roads, tractors used for grass cutting and

transporting fuel, a tow truck.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScottishPower's Lorne McCulloch gives Strathcarron Hospice's Jackie Johnson the good news about the £15,000 donation (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 15 individual items were sold, raising a total of £91,563.75 and CRUK – ScottishPower’s nominated charity partne – received £45,781, while Strathcarron Hospice, Shiresmill Riding Therapy Centre in Dunfermline and Rachel House children’s hospice in Kinross, all causes chosen by the team who have been working on the demolition, clearance and restoration of the Longannet and Valleyfield sites, each received £15,260.

Lorne McCulloch, from ScottishPower, said: “It’s fantastic to see these pieces of kit getting a new lease of life in a way that lets us further extend the reach of

Longannet’s legacy by supporting the vital work of incredible charities like Strathcarron.

“It was an obvious choice for funding as just about everyone in the team knows someone that has been in the hospice at some point and it’s a charity that’s very close

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

to people’s hearts, providing vital support at some of the most difficult times of their lives. We’re proud and humbled that we’re able to support Strathcarron’s efforts and

provide a much-needed funding boost, especially at this time of the year.”

Jackie Johnson, Strathcarron Hospice fundraising manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to ScottishPower for this generous donation to Strathcarron Hospice. This

sum will help pay for a full day of specialist Hospice Care, which is wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also love that the organisation recycled their old equipment and vehicles previously used at Longannet Power Station via auction to raise this sum, as it's not just