After waiting for almost a year developers have been given the green light to built their flats in the Falkirk area.

Roubaix Developments Ltd lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on August 24 last year to construct eight flats and one house on land to the north of 34 Seaforth Road, Langlees.

Members of the council’s planning committee granted permission for the development to go ahead on Wednesday, July 10.

According to the online planning documents, the development will seer eight one-bedroom flats and a single end terraced property contained within a two storey, L shaped block.

The proposal aims to create nine residential units with a total footprint of 345 square metres on the first floor and 363 square metres on the ground floor. The proposed design includes each individual unit having its own, identifiable, front door located within an the L shaped two storey building incorporating a pitched roof.

Access to upper units will be via individual internal stairs.