Long service of Falkirk area Children's Panel members recognised
The event, hosted by Elliot Jackson, national convenor and chief executive, and Hazel Oliver, Central region’s national delivery manager, took place in the Burgh Halls in Linlithgow at the end of November.
A number of panel members from the Falkirk area were among the recipients of the long service awards, including Jim Stallard who is the longest serving panel member in the area.
Jim received an award for 40 years of service, having been appointed as a panel member in 1979.
Jim said: “I have gained a great deal of personal satisfaction from my service helping families going through a period of crisis in their lives.
"I would recommend this area of voluntary work to anyone who feels able to devote their spare time to this very worthwhile section of the voluntary sector.”
Children’s Panel Members are volunteers who take part in children’s hearings in Scotland and make legal decisions for infants, children and young people who need support.
They make sure the child or young person is at the centre of every decision.
Other panel members from the Falkirk area to be recognised at the celebration event included Carol Cosgrove (25 years); Elaine Livingston (15 years); Ann Black, Janis Campbell, Laura Campbell, Diane Duff, Margo Harrington and Pauline Robinson (10 years) and Stefanie Purves (five years).
